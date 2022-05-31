Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.14-$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $685.00 million-$695.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $685.95 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Stratasys from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cross Research raised shares of Stratasys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Get Stratasys alerts:

SSYS traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $20.11. The company had a trading volume of 24,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,510. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $15.86 and a 1 year high of $42.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.46.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $163.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.80 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Stratasys by 14.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,497,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,411,000 after purchasing an additional 313,233 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 875,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,436,000 after acquiring an additional 14,327 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys during the first quarter worth about $10,325,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 281,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,144,000 after acquiring an additional 12,862 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 161,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 72,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

About Stratasys (Get Rating)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.