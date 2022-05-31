Strategic Investment Opportunities LLC Makes New $5.05 Million Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Strategic Investment Opportunities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,000. Alibaba Group accounts for about 7.4% of Strategic Investment Opportunities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.39. 447,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,445,116. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $230.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.07. The company has a market cap of $261.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.91.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $6.89. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.97.

About Alibaba Group (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.