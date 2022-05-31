Sun (New) (SUN) Price Hits $0.0100

Sun (New) (SUN) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 31st. One Sun (New) coin can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. Sun (New) has a total market capitalization of $105.39 million and approximately $54.90 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sun (New) has traded 9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 71.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.85 or 0.01198617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,692.64 or 1.00005539 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007141 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001919 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.22 or 0.00521351 BTC.

About Sun (New)

SUN is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,514,908,025 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

