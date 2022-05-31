Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.47 Per Share

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Suncor Energy stock opened at C$52.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$38.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$21.90 and a 12-month high of C$52.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$74.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on SU. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$42.00 target price on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Suncor Energy to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.36.

In other news, Director Michael M. Wilson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$48.04 per share, with a total value of C$480,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$960,840. Also, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.01, for a total value of C$2,050,545.00.

Suncor Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.