Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) PT Raised to C$58.00

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Suncor Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Suncor Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.73.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $40.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.15. Suncor Energy has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $40.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $57.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.18 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 14.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.3623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 58.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

