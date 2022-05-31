SuperFarm Hits Market Cap of $99.30 Million (SUPER)

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 19.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Over the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar. SuperFarm has a market capitalization of $99.30 million and approximately $26.24 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperFarm coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000769 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00011907 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001985 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000281 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000633 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000195 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SuperFarm (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 402,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

