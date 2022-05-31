Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a growth of 49.3% from the April 30th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 486,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $29.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

Shares of STRO opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.14. Sutro Biopharma has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $23.70.

Sutro Biopharma ( NASDAQ:STRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.08). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 42.97% and a negative net margin of 215.16%. As a group, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William J. Newell bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 206.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

