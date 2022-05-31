Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Shares Purchased by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,987 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Suzano were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Suzano by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Suzano by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Suzano by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 90,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Suzano by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 93,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Suzano by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 53,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Suzano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of SUZ stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.28. The company had a trading volume of 29,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,034. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Suzano S.A. has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $12.82.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter. Suzano had a return on equity of 125.73% and a net margin of 52.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that Suzano S.A. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.1263 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Suzano’s payout ratio is presently 7.92%.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

