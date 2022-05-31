Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,381,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,299,069 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Switch were worth $125,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWCH. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 270.3% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,542 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Switch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,440,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of Switch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,370,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 184.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,032,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,559,000 after acquiring an additional 669,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 164.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,060,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 658,801 shares during the last quarter. 51.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Switch alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SWCH. TheStreet cut Switch from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen cut Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut Switch to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.25 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.27.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $1,338,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,118,397 shares in the company, valued at $104,341,563.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Switch stock opened at $33.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 844.46 and a beta of 0.71. Switch, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.39 and a fifty-two week high of $33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.48 and a 200 day moving average of $28.29.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $164.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This is a positive change from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 525.13%.

Switch Profile (Get Rating)

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.