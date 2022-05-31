Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €125.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($134.41) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SY1 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €138.00 ($148.39) price target on Symrise in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays set a €113.00 ($121.51) target price on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €119.00 ($127.96) target price on Symrise in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Warburg Research set a €102.00 ($109.68) target price on Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €117.00 ($125.81) target price on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of SY1 stock opened at €106.30 ($114.30) on Friday. Symrise has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($61.25) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($79.01). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €107.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is €112.93.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

