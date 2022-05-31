Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,700 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Target by 10.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $764,931,000 after buying an additional 305,955 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Target by 233.6% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,920 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in Target by 12.7% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 7,189 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Target from $294.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Target to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.72.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $2.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.53. 108,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,588,215. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.48. The firm has a market cap of $76.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.94. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $145.51 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

