Taurus Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Taurus Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,687,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $53.02. 677,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,858,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $297.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.41.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.