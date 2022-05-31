Taurus Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Taurus Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises 2.4% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $25,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

APD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $1.84 on Tuesday, hitting $248.81. The company had a trading volume of 17,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,136. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $242.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.