Taurus Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Taurus Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,154,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 214.4% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 37,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 25,358 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $11,645,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 796,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,812,000 after acquiring an additional 51,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 510,079 shares of company stock valued at $77,812,405 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $147.72. The stock had a trading volume of 143,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,614,812. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $261.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

