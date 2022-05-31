Taurus Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 740 iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Taurus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,828,000 after buying an additional 574,056 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,238,000 after purchasing an additional 566,395 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,705,000 after acquiring an additional 556,376 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,955,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,759,000 after acquiring an additional 360,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,140,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $251.69. 196,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,085. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $231.95 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $255.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.48.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

