Taurus Asset Management LLC Sells 635 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Taurus Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $255.44. The company had a trading volume of 17,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,432. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.27. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $235.13 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.64.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.43.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

