TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Shares Sold by Redmile Group LLC

Redmile Group LLC decreased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,346,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,470,651 shares during the quarter. Redmile Group LLC’s holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics were worth $6,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 1,584.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 131,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 124,064 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 18.1% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,213,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,327,000 after purchasing an additional 186,370 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TCR2 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.94.

Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,981. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $19.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.43.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.

