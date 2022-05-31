TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Stock Position Lowered by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,671 shares during the quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTI. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,012,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,911,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 686,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 240,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FTI shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.57 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

NYSE:FTI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,131,829. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average of $7.02.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

