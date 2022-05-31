Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Position Lessened by Greenlight Capital Inc.

Greenlight Capital Inc. reduced its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,395,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,131,966 shares during the quarter. Teck Resources makes up about 5.6% of Greenlight Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Greenlight Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Teck Resources worth $97,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 493,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,748,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 85,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 40,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 773,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,287,000 after purchasing an additional 101,066 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TECK shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Shares of NYSE TECK traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.66. The company had a trading volume of 223,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,262,223. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.08 and its 200-day moving average is $34.94.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. Teck Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 6.47%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

