Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) is Nut Tree Capital Management LP’s Largest Position

Nut Tree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,410,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,404 shares during the period. Tenet Healthcare comprises 22.3% of Nut Tree Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Nut Tree Capital Management LP owned about 1.32% of Tenet Healthcare worth $115,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 356.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,965,000 after purchasing an additional 454,329 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,651,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 51.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

THC stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.40. 7,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,866. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $60.49 and a twelve month high of $92.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.85.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 4.92%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on THC. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.80.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $5,393,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.