TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Purchases Shares of 75,000 Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLHU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLHU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $995,000.

Shares of PRLHU stock opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $10.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.00.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring business operating in the lifestyle, health, and wellness and technology sectors.

