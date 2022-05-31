TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Takes Position in Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned about 0.07% of Omega Alpha SPAC at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in Omega Alpha SPAC by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 280,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL boosted its position in Omega Alpha SPAC by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 102,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 194,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC during the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OMEG stock opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79. Omega Alpha SPAC has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Omega Alpha SPAC does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

