Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,757 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,624 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $17,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $484,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,473,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Atreides Management LP grew its position in Tesla by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 49,788 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $52,615,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $758,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,501 shares of company stock worth $348,702,841 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,035.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $912.68.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $7.48 on Tuesday, hitting $767.11. 807,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,771,788. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $907.88 and a 200 day moving average of $947.13. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $571.22 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $794.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

