The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Receives $57.21 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.21.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $51.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of BK stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.31. 73,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,031,251. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.33 and its 200-day moving average is $53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.15. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $41.76 and a 52 week high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

