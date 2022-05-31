The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.The Container Store Group also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.15-$0.20 EPS.

TCS traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $7.71. 22,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,769. The Container Store Group has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The company has a market cap of $390.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.31.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.20. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 7.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Container Store Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

TCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on The Container Store Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Container Store Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Container Store Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on The Container Store Group from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut The Container Store Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Container Store Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

