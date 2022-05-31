The Crypto Prophecies Hits Market Cap of $1.45 Million (TCP)

The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 31st. During the last week, The Crypto Prophecies has traded down 3% against the US dollar. The Crypto Prophecies has a total market cap of $1.45 million and $929,932.00 worth of The Crypto Prophecies was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Crypto Prophecies coin can now be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $299.63 or 0.00939216 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001953 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.83 or 0.00488468 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00032308 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008148 BTC.

The Crypto Prophecies Coin Profile

The Crypto Prophecies’ total supply is 245,724,066 coins and its circulating supply is 107,212,896 coins. The Crypto Prophecies’ official Twitter account is @crypto_prophets

