The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) is Kent Lake Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Kent Lake Capital LLC decreased its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,000 shares during the quarter. The Ensign Group makes up about 3.7% of Kent Lake Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of The Ensign Group worth $7,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ENSG shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $380,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 121,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $10,929,554.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,486,860.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 130,547 shares of company stock worth $11,737,570 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENSG traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,290. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.29 and a 1-year high of $94.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $713.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.36 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.38%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

