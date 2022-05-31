The Income & Growth VCT plc (LON:IGV) Declares GBX 4 Dividend

The Income & Growth VCT plc (LON:IGV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:IGV opened at GBX 94 ($1.19) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 90.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 91.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £121.46 million and a PE ratio of 2.66. Income & Growth VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 80.10 ($1.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 99.50 ($1.26).

In other Income & Growth VCT news, insider Maurice Helfgott purchased 102,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of £99,709.21 ($126,150.32).

The Income & Growth VCT plc is a venture capital trust. It invests in companies at various stages of development. The fund invests in unquoted and new and secondary issues of quoted companies, which already have a trading facility on the Alternative Investment Market or on OFEX. It primarily makes investments in support services, software and computer services and general retailers.

