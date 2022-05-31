The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.95.

A number of research firms have commented on KR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

In related news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $428,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 115,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $6,429,570.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 432,968 shares of company stock valued at $24,877,771 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $236,958,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,175 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $131,061,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,040,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $76,540,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KR opened at $52.96 on Tuesday. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $36.45 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.79.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kroger will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

Kroger Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

