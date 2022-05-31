The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Stock Position Increased by Greenlight Capital Inc.

Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,437,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 290,658 shares during the quarter. ODP makes up 3.2% of Greenlight Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Greenlight Capital Inc.’s holdings in ODP were worth $56,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ODP during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ODP during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in ODP during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ODP by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of ODP by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

ODP stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.82. The company had a trading volume of 10,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,436. The ODP Co. has a 52 week low of $34.71 and a 52 week high of $51.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter. ODP had a positive return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. ODP’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded ODP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

In other ODP news, EVP John Gannfors sold 11,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $552,351.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

