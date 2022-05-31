The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.57-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RMR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.60.

RMR stock opened at $29.85 on Tuesday. The RMR Group has a 1-year low of $26.82 and a 1-year high of $47.12. The company has a market capitalization of $939.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.35.

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The RMR Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The RMR Group will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,341,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,827,000 after buying an additional 19,870 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The RMR Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,325,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in The RMR Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 354,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,020,000 after purchasing an additional 14,005 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in The RMR Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 245,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,642,000 after purchasing an additional 14,790 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The RMR Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

