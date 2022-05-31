The Sandbox (SAND) Price Hits $1.50 on Exchanges

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. One The Sandbox coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.50 or 0.00004734 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, The Sandbox has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and approximately $578.31 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.04 or 0.00401445 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004415 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000088 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.96 or 0.00180007 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,232,664,778 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

