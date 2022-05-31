The Transfer Token Market Cap Tops $385.86 Million (TTT)

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Over the last week, The Transfer Token has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. The Transfer Token has a total market capitalization of $385.86 million and approximately $366,430.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.54 or 0.00011014 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00047167 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 110.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000562 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About The Transfer Token

The Transfer Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,121,371 coins. The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

Buying and Selling The Transfer Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Transfer Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Transfer Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

