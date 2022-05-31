The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) Short Interest Down 32.4% in May

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 349,500 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the April 30th total of 517,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCTY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in The9 during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in The9 during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in The9 during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in The9 during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in The9 during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NCTY traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,403. The9 has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $21.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.88.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The9 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet company in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily focuses on developing cryptocurrencies mining business. It also operates and develops proprietary or licensed online games, primarily mobile games and TV games. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004.

