Think Investments LP Invests $8.80 Million in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Think Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 201,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,797,000. Cassava Sciences makes up about 1.7% of Think Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Think Investments LP owned about 0.50% of Cassava Sciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Cassava Sciences by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Cassava Sciences by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Cassava Sciences by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. 34.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Univest Sec assumed coverage on Cassava Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on Cassava Sciences from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cassava Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SAVA traded up $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.47. The company had a trading volume of 9,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,080. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.38. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.72 and a 12 month high of $146.16.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

