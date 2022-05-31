THORChain Price Hits $3.10 (RUNE)

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. In the last week, THORChain has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. THORChain has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and approximately $179.52 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for about $3.10 or 0.00009739 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

