Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on TWKS. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thoughtworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of TWKS traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.31. The stock had a trading volume of 485,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,192. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.42. Thoughtworks has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $320.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.25 million. Thoughtworks’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Thoughtworks will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 12.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 20.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,173,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,233,000 after acquiring an additional 369,085 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 172.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 22,017 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 51.7% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

