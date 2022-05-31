thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €17.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) has been given a €17.00 ($18.28) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 93.45% from the company’s previous close.

TKA has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.25 ($14.25) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($18.28) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($17.20) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays set a €9.00 ($9.68) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €17.60 ($18.92) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €13.58 ($14.61).

Shares of FRA TKA traded up €0.29 ($0.31) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €8.79 ($9.45). The stock had a trading volume of 1,946,134 shares. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of €20.70 ($22.26) and a 12 month high of €27.01 ($29.04). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of €8.79.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

