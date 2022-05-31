Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Shares Down 8.4%

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 8.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.17 and last traded at $25.37. 11,969 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 397,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.70.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Tidewater from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 26.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $105.73 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Robert Robotti purchased 34,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.23 per share, for a total transaction of $705,460.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,996,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,383,753.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Darling sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $646,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 120,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,111,384.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moerus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 15.6% during the first quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,673,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,113,000 after acquiring an additional 360,433 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 12.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,075,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,388,000 after acquiring an additional 121,346 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 18.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 963,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,939,000 after acquiring an additional 153,115 shares during the period. Flat Footed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,930,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in Tidewater by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 720,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Company Profile (NYSE:TDW)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

