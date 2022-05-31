Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI – Get Rating) were down 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.64. Approximately 1,546 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 48,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

The company has a market capitalization of C$88.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.63.

Get Titan Mining alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th.

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.