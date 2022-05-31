Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Given New C$103.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TD. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.19.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $75.61 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $86.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.692 dividend. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,698,122,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 413.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,351,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,294,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753,156 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,308,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,951,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 50,022,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,835,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

