Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) Short Interest Update

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the April 30th total of 3,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCI. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 17,237 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $473,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCI traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $45.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,003. The company has a market capitalization of $392.26 million, a PE ratio of 302.67 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.71.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

