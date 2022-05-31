TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Receives $47.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stephens raised TriCo Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

In other news, Director Cory W. Giese sold 2,500 shares of TriCo Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,126. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony L. Leggio purchased 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.69 per share, with a total value of $63,027.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 108,597 shares in the company, valued at $4,310,214.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 57.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCBK stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.55. 1,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.49. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $37.41 and a 1-year high of $48.96.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $83.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.35 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

About TriCo Bancshares (Get Rating)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.