Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 1.37 Per Share

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, May 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Triple Point Social Housing REIT’s previous dividend of $1.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of SOHO opened at GBX 91.60 ($1.16) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 91.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 92.47. Triple Point Social Housing REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 81.60 ($1.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 114 ($1.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.66, a quick ratio of 11.40 and a current ratio of 15.44. The company has a market capitalization of £368.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97.

Get Triple Point Social Housing REIT alerts:

In related news, insider Peter Coward bought 720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £684 ($865.38).

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (the "Company") is a Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales under the Companies Act 2006 as a public company limited by shares on 12 June 2017. The address of the registered office is 1 King William Street, London, United Kingdom, EC4N 7AF.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Point Social Housing REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Point Social Housing REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.