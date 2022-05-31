Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Hits New 1-Year Low at $95.25

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 95.25 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 95.75 ($1.21), with a volume of 4108192 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104.80 ($1.33).

TRST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.53) target price on shares of Trustpilot Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Trustpilot Group from GBX 390 ($4.93) to GBX 168 ($2.13) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Trustpilot Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 297.60 ($3.77).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.96, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £397.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 124.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 195.37.

Trustpilot Group plc operates an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, as well as provides consumers with the opportunity to recommend businesses, products, services, and locations based on their experiences; and businesses to showcase their trustscore.

