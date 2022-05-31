Tungsten (LON:TUNG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $58.80

Tungsten Co. plc (LON:TUNG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 58.80 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 57 ($0.72), with a volume of 844693 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.20 ($0.74).
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 47.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 39.11. The firm has a market cap of £72.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62.
Tungsten Company Profile (LON:TUNG)
