Tungsten (LON:TUNG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $58.80

Tungsten Co. plc (LON:TUNG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 58.80 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 57 ($0.72), with a volume of 844693 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.20 ($0.74).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 47.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 39.11. The firm has a market cap of £72.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62.

Get Tungsten alerts:

Tungsten Company Profile (LON:TUNG)

Tungsten Corporation plc operates an e-invoicing network that provides trade finance and spend analytics. It operates through Tungsten Network and Tungsten Network Finance segments. The company offers e-invoicing solutions to streamline and digitize accounts payable processes; invoice data capture solutions; purchase order services; and analytics solutions to transform invoice data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tungsten Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tungsten and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.