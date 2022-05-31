TwentyFour Income Fund (LON:TFIF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $104.50

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 104.50 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 104.50 ($1.32), with a volume of 930706 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106.50 ($1.35).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 107.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 111.56.

Get TwentyFour Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a GBX 2.27 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from TwentyFour Income Fund’s previous dividend of $1.50.

In other TwentyFour Income Fund news, insider Richard Burwood acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £21,400 ($27,074.90).

About TwentyFour Income Fund (LON:TFIF)

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TwentyFour Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TwentyFour Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.