U Network Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (UUU)

U Network (UUU) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 31st. In the last week, U Network has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One U Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. U Network has a market capitalization of $347,008.06 and approximately $299,140.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About U Network

U Network (UUU) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for U Network is u.network . The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

Buying and Selling U Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

