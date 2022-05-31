U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,691,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $151,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,057.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 211,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,595,000 after purchasing an additional 193,600 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 297,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,683,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 294,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 85,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 14,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on USB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.77.

NYSE USB opened at $52.50 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $47.68 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $78.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

