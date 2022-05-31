Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.13 and last traded at $15.36. Approximately 1,424 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 867,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.22.

UDMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Udemy from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Udemy from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.54.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.52.

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Udemy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

